NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two local Mitsubishi dealers are holding a FREE defensive driver training program for local teens and their parents coming up on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
The Mitsubishi Road Safety Rally will be four individual four-hour sessions. Each session will include 30 minutes of classroom time followed by three plus hours behind the wheel with professional driving instructors including current and former law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers.
The exercises taught will include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, car control/skid recovery and more.
The class is open to teens ages 15 to 19 with a valid driver's license and learner's permit with at least 30 hours of driving experience. Each student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Pre-registration is required to participate. Visit MitsubishiRoadSafetyRally.com for more information and to register for a session.
