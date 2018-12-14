NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Missouri woman was arrested by Metro Police for an outstanding warrant and murder charge out of Warren County, KY after a crash on Interstate 65 south near Bowling Green earlier this month.
Cassandra A. Garrison, 30, of St. Louis is currently housed at the Hill Detention Center in Nashville awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.
Investigators with Kentucky State Patrol said the collision occurred on Sunday, Dec. 2 around 4:23 p.m. near mile marker 24. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garrison was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey Crossover traveling southbound when, according to witnesses, Garrison's vehicle braked to an extremely low rate of speed.
A passenger got out of the vehicle and Garrison's vehicle changed direction, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65. She continued driving when she struck a 2003 Ford Mustang head-on driven by 41-year-old Amy Eakles of Alvaton, KY.
Garrison and Eakles were transported by ambulance to Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green. Eakles was then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died around 8:33 p.m. Garrison was then transported to Skyline Medical Center Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
