NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The annual Transperfect Music City Bowl is set, with the Missouri Tigers facing the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 30.
With both teams coming into a state with surging COVID-19 cases, News4 asked how the event is planning around it.
Black and gold all over.— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 20, 2020
See you in 10 days @HawkeyeFootball and @MizzouFootball.
🎟️: https://t.co/aG2b4XIbIY pic.twitter.com/l3NgKzV2NT
Transperfect Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey says they monitored the pandemic situation in preparation for hosting the bowl game.
"Certainly we stayed in touch with the conference offices for the past couple months and really wanted to make sure there weren't any restrictions that would be so severe that we couldn't host the game, but we never got to that point," Ramsey said.
The game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff from Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30.
Attendance to the game will be capped at 20 percent capacity.
To learn more about the Transperfect Music City Bowl click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.