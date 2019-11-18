Taylor Alane Pool

Taylor Alane Pool

 Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department has safely located a missing 27-year-old woman who has a serious medical condition.

According to Columbia Police, Pool requires medication for a serious medical condition that has not been disclosed.

Pool was last seen on Sunday around 4 p.m. and sought in the Nashville area before she was found. 

