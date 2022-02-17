GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – Gallatin Police asked the public for assistance Thursday locating a missing woman.
Officials are looking for Kayla Ann Rochenbaugh, 25, whose parents reported missing. She was last seen in Gallatin, TN, on Saturday, Feb. 12th at around 8:45 a.m. in South Water Ave. and Joslin Ave.
Authorities said she was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a light-colored blouse and carrying a bag.
Authorities said that Kayla has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.
Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes in Gallatin is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615)452-1313.
