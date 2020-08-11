Ms. Smith has been located unharmed.
MNPD is looking for 74 year old Johnnie Smith who suffers from Dementia. Her granddaughter reported her missing this evening at 6:30pm when she returned home from work and found that Ms. Smith and her car were gone. She is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber with a TN tag R3209A. She does not have her cell phone with her.
Smith is African American, 5’2”, and weighs 145 pounds. Her hair is short and white. If you see Smith, you are asked to call Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
