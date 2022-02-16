LEIPERS FORK, TN (WSMV) – Williamson County deputies have located their missing police dog on Wednesday morning.
Officers were looking for their K-9, named Jenks, who escaped from his kennel overnight.
WCSO deputies began the search for the dog in the Pinewood Road area in Leipers Fork and were enlisting the public's help in their search.
K9 Jenks @WCSO_Sheriff has been found. He is fine and back with his Deputy. Thank you for sharing. pic.twitter.com/D5WS48S2vi— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) February 16, 2022
