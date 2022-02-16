Missing police dog
Jenks

LEIPERS FORK, TN (WSMV) – Williamson County deputies have located their missing police dog on Wednesday morning. 

Officers were looking for their K-9, named Jenks, who escaped from his kennel overnight. 

WCSO deputies began the search for the dog in the Pinewood Road area in Leipers Fork and were enlisting the public's help in their search. 

