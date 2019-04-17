GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials have rescued one person trapped in a cave on Flynn Creek Road in Jackson County.
Around 6 p.m., a specially-trained cave diver entered the water to search for the trapped tourist. Around 6:58 p.m., the cave diver successfully rescued the trapped diver identified as Josh Bratchley from the United Kingdom.
After the diver was rescued, he refused medical treatment stating he was fine. Medical crews on scene evaluated Bratchley who found him to be stable.
Jackson County officials received a 911 call early Wednesday morning that a group was diving in the cave and one person was still in the cave. Officials say the group is from the United Kingdom and that they had been exploring the Mill Pond Cave since Tuesday.
The group told officials that after their last dive, they came to the surface around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They realized that Bratchley in their group was missing. They went back into the cave to search for the man before calling 911.
EMA officials say Bratchley was "known to have extensive training and experience in this area of expertise."
Specialized crews from Arkansas, Florida, and Hamilton County Tennessee were called in to help with the search. EMA officials said the cave, located on private property, has water in it.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
