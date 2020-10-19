NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI says that June has been found and she is safe.
The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for June Simpson.
June is two years old and is missing out of Sullivan County. She was last seen Monday in the area of Mitchell Road in Kingsport.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and purple unicorn boots.
If you have seen June or know where she is please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330.
