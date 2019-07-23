MAURY COUNTY TN MAP

This report corrects our previous version, that incorrectly identified the victim as a male teenager.

MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Maury County officials tell News4 that a missing teenage girl who fell off a bluff into the Duck River has passed away after being rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators, there is a Cheeks Bend Bluff Trail Head that leads up to the bluff along Cheeks Bend Road. Search crews were out Tuesday morning searching for the teenager when a female with the teen at the time of the accident called investigators.

The teen has not been identified and additional details about the investigation are not yet available.

News4 has confirmed with first responders that the victim has passed away.

