MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Maury County officials tell News4 that a missing teen boy who fell off a bluff into the Duck River is being rushed to the hospital.
According to investigators, there is a Cheeks Bend Bluff Trail Head that leads up to the bluff along Cheeks Bend Road. Search crews were out Tuesday morning searching for the boy when a female with the teen at the time of the accident called investigators.
The teen has not been identified and additional details about the investigation are not yet available.
This is a developing story in its early stages. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
