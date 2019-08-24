PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County authorities say a missing 16-year-old boy has been found safe.
According to the Putnam County Fire Department, Jacob Troglin left his home in the 200 block of Partridge Trail in Baxter Friday night around 10 p.m. to go to a friend's house.
The department confirmed Sunday that Troglin was found safe.
