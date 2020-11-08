MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen leaving the Chariot Pointe Apartments on E. Northfield Blvd. after an argument with her mother.
Harmaya Bush, 14, left walking towards the Pitts Lane/Wenlon Drive area.
Before leaving, Bush made suicided threats and left her cell phone behind.
A K9 track ended at the door of the Jehovah's Witness Building on E. Northfield.
Bush was last seen wearing a black jacket with patches on it, white pants, red, white and blue Fila shoes and has long braids down to her waist.
If you have seen Harmaya Bush, please contact Murfressboro Police at 615-893-1311.
