MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Missing Murfreesboro teenager Harmaya Bush has been found safe, according to the TBI.
Murfreesboro Police searched for the missing teen they reported as last seen leaving the Chariot Pointe Apartments on E. Northfield Blvd. after an argument with her mother.
UPDATE: Missing teen, Harmaya Bush, has been found safe! We have canceled the Endangered Child Alert for her. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Afp5CxzVpf— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2020
Just after midnight Monday the TBI reported Bush had been found safe.
The Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled.
