Late Tuesday, the TBI Tweeted Kali Stafford has been found safe in Kentucky.
No other information was made available.
UPDATE: Missing baby Kali Stafford, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert out of Sumner County, has been found safe in Kentucky.Thank you for helping us to spread the word about her case! pic.twitter.com/MA8ErVGkvN— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 2, 2022
ORIGINAL STORY:
TENNESSEE (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a missing child on Tuesday morning.
TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old Kali Stafford from Sumner County. She was last seen on Monday wearing a white onesie.
TBI is asking anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate this missing one-year-old from Sumner County.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 1, 2022
Kali Stafford is 29 inches tall, approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen yesterday wearing a white onesie.
Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/vv0tiROrKx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.