CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say a 68-year-old man with dementia was found safe and unharmed in Memphis Saturday evening.
Jeffery Stumphf of Indian Mound, TN was last heard from Friday around 4 p.m. after he dropped off a friend at an appointment in Clarksville. A family member spoke to Stumphf on a cellphone and he was supposedly in the area of the Walmart located in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Stumphf's family had not heard from him since then and authorities were unsuccessful in tracking his phone. Police believe the cellphone was shut off.
