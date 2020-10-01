TBI: Missing Child Endangered Runaway

Destiny Elaine Hale 

 Courtesy TBI
 

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Smith County girl has been found safe after a statewide endangered child alert was issued, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday afternoon.

Destiny Hale was reported missing Wednesday night. She was last seen at her home around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was carrying a pink backpack and pink blanket.

TBI: Destiny Elaine Hale

Destiny Elaine Hale
 

