CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Smith County girl has been found safe after a statewide endangered child alert was issued, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing teenager Destiny Hale has been found safe!Thank you for helping us to spread the word about this case. pic.twitter.com/DgEB6hXvnU— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 1, 2020
Destiny Hale was reported missing Wednesday night. She was last seen at her home around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was carrying a pink backpack and pink blanket.
