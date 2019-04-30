Shelbyville Missing Teen

Alejandro Garcia

 Shelbyville Police Department

UPDATE: Alejandro Garcia has been found safe.

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in locating a missing teen last seen on Sunday.

Alejandro Garcia, 17, is believed to be distraught. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red shirt similar to the one in the picture.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.

