PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: James Hammock, a Putnam County man with dementia who was reported missing Thursday, has been found safe in Brownstown, Michigan.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.
Authorities say 82-year-old James Hammock is missing. His last known contact was with his son Wednesday night before bedtime at their home in the 10200 block of Scott Lee Rd in Silver Point. Hammock has dementia and believes he may still be in Michigan.
Hammock is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He also has gray hair and is believed to be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He may be driving a dark green 2005 Chevy pickup truck with tag number 1M72V5.
Authorities believe he is likely en route to Cookeville Regional Medical Center or Michigan.
If you have any information on James Hammock’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8485
