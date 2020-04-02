James Hammock
Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: James Hammock, a Putnam County man with dementia who was reported missing Thursday, has been found safe in Brownstown, Michigan.

The Silver Alert has been canceled. 
 
 

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.

Authorities say 82-year-old James Hammock is missing. His last known contact was with his son Wednesday night before bedtime at their home in the 10200 block of Scott Lee Rd in Silver Point. Hammock has dementia and believes he may still be in Michigan. 

Hammock is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He also has gray hair and is believed to be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He may be driving a dark green 2005 Chevy pickup truck with tag number 1M72V5. 

Green Chevy Truck

Authorities believe he is likely en route to Cookeville Regional Medical Center or Michigan. 

If you have any information on James Hammock’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8485

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.