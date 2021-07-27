MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are working to locate a man they say was last heard from on July 22.
Cody Dylan LaChance, 26, was reported missing by a family member on July 24 after not hearing from him for 2 days.
LaChance is a white male standing 5'8" tall and weighing 159 pounds.
If you have seen Cody LaChance or know where he might be, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
