ARRINGTON, TN (WSMV) - The Nolensville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing elderly possibly disoriented due to medications.
John Elton Parker is 87-years-old and is suspected to be within the Arrington area in Williamson County.
He drives a light blue, four-door, 2006 Buick LaCrosse with Tennessee license plates reading R5211G.
Nolensville police ask that you please call 615-390-4678 if you have any information.
