Officials tell us that the little girl has been found safe with her dogs.
News4 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
PERRY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Perry County officials are actively searching for a missing 10-year-old.
Officials say Sapphire stands 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 89 pounds. She has brown curly hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen in the Hinson Springs Road area around 7 a.m. Thursday morning with her two family dogs.
If you see or know the whereabouts, please contact Perry County officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.