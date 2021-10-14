PERRY COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Perry County Sheriff Department confirms both 1-year-old Jeremiah Larkins and 6-year-old Joanna Alexander have been found and are fine.
Department officials say both children were found at a Waffle House in Dickson, TN. No other details were provided.
Officials reported them taken by their great-grandmother Thursday morning.
Larkins and Alexander were supposed to have been returned to Department of Children Services by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Their great-grandmother, Jennifer Stransberry Taylor, never showed up with the children and has not been reachable ever since.
