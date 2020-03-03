PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Following a devastating night of tornadoes across middle Tennessee, many people in Putnam County are missing at this time.
Putnam County has released the following list of people missing Tuesday night:
Rachel Baughman
Katherine Julian
Doreen Black
Ryan Hunter
Penny Penelope Cole
Phyllis Burchett
Charles Spurlock
Diana and Robert Smith
Michael Bowers
Iris Walker
Dwight Gentry
Rocky Smith
Stella Zuller
Ryan Packinghan
Dustin Kingsland
David Phillips
Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
Lisa Burgess
Edward Carter
Tommy Knight
Robin & Bethany Babb
Joey Dedemicis
Joe Murphy Jr.
Denton Nelson
Glen & Anthony Phillips
Rick Stegill
Tracy & Cody McGhee
Peyton Jackson
Colton Matheney
Kathy Koch
Joe Yoder
Originally, 77 people were missing following the storms, but thanks to the hard work of the community and officials, the number of missing people is down to 38.
If you are on this list, or know the whereabouts of someone on the list, please contact Putnam County at (931) 528-8484.
