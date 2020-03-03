Tornado 24 - Cookeville.jpeg

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Following a devastating night of tornadoes across middle Tennessee, many people in Putnam County are missing at this time.

Putnam County has released the following list of people missing Tuesday night:

Rachel Baughman                                                                  

Katherine Julian

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Penny Penelope Cole

Phyllis Burchett

Charles Spurlock

Diana and Robert Smith

Michael Bowers

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Rocky Smith

Stella Zuller

Ryan Packinghan

Dustin Kingsland

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Edward Carter

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr.

Denton Nelson

Glen & Anthony Phillips

Rick Stegill

Rocky Smith

Ryan Packinghan

Tracy & Cody McGhee

Peyton Jackson

Colton Matheney

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

Originally, 77 people were missing following the storms, but thanks to the hard work of the community and officials, the number of missing people is down to 38. 

If you are on this list, or know the whereabouts of someone on the list, please contact Putnam County at (931) 528-8484.

 

