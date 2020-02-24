COUNCE, TN (WSMV) - Two high school students and the father of one of the students are missing after a fishing trip to Pickwick Lake near the Tennessee-Alabama/Mississippi state lines, according to school officials.
Tim Watkins, Director of Schools for Obion County Schools, confirmed to News4 the students were at Pickwick Lake to participate in a tournament. He said the boat they were in was having engine problems before the start of the tournament and did not leave the dock with the rest of the competitors. It was thought the three had taken the boat out of the water and left. However, they decided to go ahead and compete.
“We were notified late Sunday that they had not returned home. Authorities were notified and a search has been started,” Watkins said in an email. “I ask everyone to pray that these students and the parent are found safely. I also ask for prayers for their families and the students and staff of Obion County Schools in this time of uncertainty.”
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said the missing were a 43-year-old man and two 15-year-old students. They were part of the Obion County Central High School team participating in a tournament on Saturday. The search for the boaters will resume on Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.