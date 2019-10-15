Jean Smith - missing woman - 10/15/19

Jean Smith, 88, has been missing since 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Photo: Nolensville Police Department)

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A missing Nolensville woman has been located, according to police.

Nolensville Police said Jean Smith, 88, had been found around 4 p.m. She had been last seen at 12:30 p.m. at 2602 York Road. She was wearing a green top, black slacks and she has white hair.

If you have information about Smith's whereabouts, call Nolensville Police at 615-776-3640.

