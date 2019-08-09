Scott Madden
Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office

WASHOE COUNTY, NV (WSMV) - A missing Nevada man is believed to have contacts in the Murfreesboro area. 

According to the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office, detectives are trying to locate 38-year-old Scott Madden.

Madden was last seen at his home near Reno, Nevada at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Detectives found his vehicle at Galena Creek Regional Park on Wednesday, July 17. 

Madden is 6-feet, 4-inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320. 

