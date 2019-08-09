WASHOE COUNTY, NV (WSMV) - A missing Nevada man is believed to have contacts in the Murfreesboro area.
According to the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office, detectives are trying to locate 38-year-old Scott Madden.
Madden was last seen at his home near Reno, Nevada at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Detectives found his vehicle at Galena Creek Regional Park on Wednesday, July 17.
Madden is 6-feet, 4-inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.