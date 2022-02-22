NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced 80-year-old Roger Allen was found by Mt. Juliet officers on Saturday.
Allen was found unresponsive, apparently suffering from a medical episode in his vehicle. He was taken to Summit hospital where he died.
Sadly, Roger Allen was found Saturday by Mt. Juliet Police, unresponsive in his vehicle suffering from an apparent medical issue. He was transported to Summit Medical Center where he died. Earlier efforts to notify his next of kin were unsuccessful. https://t.co/AVQGl4LGFi— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 23, 2022
A Silver Alert was issued for Allen on Tuesday after he failed to return home from visiting family in Mt. Juliet.
Metro Police say efforts were made to notify his family, but it was unsuccessful.
