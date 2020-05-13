MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro say a missing woman has been found safe just hours after she was reported missing.
According to police, Stacy Denise Leadingham was reported missing after she contacted her mother crying. She also asked her mother to drive from West Virginia to come pick her up. When her mother arrived, Leadingham was nowhere to be found.
Leadingham is homeless and police say she may stay near the Journey Home.
She is a victim of domestic assault and does not have a working cell phone.
