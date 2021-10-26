MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have located Amare Armstrong and he has been reunited with his family on Wednesday morning.
16-year-old Armstrong was first reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Murfreesboro officers enlisted the sheriff's office K9 unit and drones over the last 12 hours to locate Armstrong.
