MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A missing 13-year-old boy from Murfreesboro has been found safe, according to police.
Police said Dimitry Jones had last been seen at his home on Patricia Circle around 11:30 a.m.
Police said Jones, who has blond hair and blue eyes, was diagnosed with ADHD and ODD. Police added that he is biopolar.
