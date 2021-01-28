MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police say they've found a previously missing 16-year-old boy with autism.
Great news! Officers located Austin in the backyard of a home near the search area. He was just reunited with his family and is home safe. Much appreciation to all of our allied agencies who responded to assist in the search.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 29, 2021
Police say 16-year-old Austin was found safe in the backyard of a home near the search area in Wilson County.
Austin, no last name given, had reportedly walked away from his home on Oakhall Drive Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.