A 29-year-old man who was reported missing in August of 2018, was found deceased in Hermitage last week. Dace Martinez was last known to be at his house on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet. His skeletal remains were located in a wooded area just inside Davidson County.
Since he was reported missing, detectives conducted extensive searches of property near his home with the help of specially trained dogs. In addition, detectives contacted all of Dace’s known acquaintances and reviewed communication details on his mobile phone and online presence. There was no trace of Dace until forensic analysis confirmed the identity of skeletal remains located in Hermitage.
Metro Nashville Police Department detectives found no signs of foul play at the scene of where the remains were found. The circumstances surrounding Dace’s death remain under investigation by Metro Police.
