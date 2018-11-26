UPDATE 10:26PM: The previously missing Mt. Juliet boy has been found safe by investigators.
MT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who they say did not return home.
The missing 11-year-old, Jhalen, is a black male, and he was last known to be wearing a black jacket, unknown color t-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and grey athletic shoes. His parents told police that it's uncommon for him to disappear.
Police were summoned around 9:35 p.m. by a concerned parent on the 3100 block of North Waterford Court in the Willoughby Station neighborhood.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477).
