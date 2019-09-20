CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man missing in Clarksville who has a history of mental health issues has been found safe Saturday afternoon.
Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Irvan left his home on Cobalt Drive Thursday morning without his medication. They say his family didn't hear from him and he never showed to pick up his son from the bus stop.
According to officials, he was found on Cumberland Drive with the help of tips from the public. Irvan has been taken home to his family unharmed.
