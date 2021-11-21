MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have found the man that went missing around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, 24-year-old Timothy Edwards returned safely to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital after walking out.
Police state that he had been taken to the hospital by Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies after he made suicidal statements.
