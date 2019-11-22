CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has been asked to put out information regarding a missing man from Virginia as he may be in their jurisdiction.
Police say 59-year-old James Edward Jeffries Jr. has shown signs of dementia and depression and may have come to Clarksville to see family members. His wife last saw him on Nov. 2. Jeffries stopped by her job during the early morning hours of Nov. 2 and told her he had been fired. His wife found out later that this claim was false. Jeffries' place of employment eventually contacted his wife and told her they were concerned for his welfare since he did not show up for work.
Jeffries is believed to be driving a black 2006 Mercedes with Virginia tag 55277U. His car, medication and some articles of clothing were missing from his home. He also has not answered his cellphone.
Jeffries has left his home unannounced before and traveled to Tennessee to be with his children. Since he went missing, recent bank transactions on his account were made in the Big Rock, Clarksville and Nashville area.
He has been entered as a missing person in the nationwide computer database.
Jeffries stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has green eyes.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or if you have information, you should contact Winchester, VA Police Dispatch at 540-662-4131. The Winchester Police Department's investigator is Detective Marti Ivins.
Clarksville Police say they have already checked local addresses where family members previously lived.
