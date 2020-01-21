LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A missing 15-year-old boy from Lawerence County has been found safe after multiple state and local agencies started searching for him Monday afternoon.
According to police, Hunter Edmondson was last seen leaving a home on foot in the area of Richardson Road and Rabbit Trail Road in Leoma on Monday around 3:30 p.m. He was reported missing around 5:30 p.m.
Details surrounding Edmondson's discovery are not yet available. Check back for updates.
Crews searched for Edmondson late into the night and into the early morning hours Tuesday, and picked back up their search Tuesday morning.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Lawrenceburg Police Department, various fire departments, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all worked the investigation. THP also used a helicopter to do an aerial search for Edmondson.
