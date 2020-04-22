LA VERNGE, TN. (WSMV) - A missing La Vergne woman has been found safe in Nashville.
Annie Stewart, 70, had last been seen around noon on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 by her neighbors leaving her residence in her white four door Ford Escape bearing Tennessee tag 4F3-0U3.
She has been diagnosed with several medical conditions according to family.
