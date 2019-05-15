MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WLEX) -- An eastern Kentucky toddler who disappeared Sunday evening has been found alive Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
22-month-old Kenneth Neil Howard went missing about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and officials said Wednesday that the child was found just before 2 p.m. less than 2,000 feet from the home. Rescuers say they heard the boy crying and found him on a cliff area.
KSP said the boy was found “in the area of a strip mine in Floyd County,” near the border with Magoffin County.
The child was taken to an area hospital to be examined.
Kentucky State Police tell News4 news partners WLEX that the case remains under investigation.
