NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A teen missing from Sebree, Kentucky is believed to have traveled to Nashville in March.
Carmen Howard, 17, is described as a white female standing 5'2" and weighing 175lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Carmen has a tattoo on her left forearm of a vine with flowers and the word "Honesty" on her inn mid-forearm.
She may been in need of medical attention.
If you see her, you are asked to contact 911 or the Webster County Sheriff's Office at 270-639-5067.
