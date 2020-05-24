WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) -Deputies have located a missing 24-year-old kayaker in Williamson County.
Crews are working to remove her from the water at this moment.
Officials report that she does not appear to be hurt and is safe.
Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for a missing 24-year-old female kayaker Sunday night.
She is believed to be between Pinkerton Park and Cotton Lane along the Harpeth River.
She had recent phone contact, but her phone had died, according to officials.
The Sheriff's Office will use their helicopter for air search.
