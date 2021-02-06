JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - A West Tennessee teen the subject of an endangered child alert has been located, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Saturday night.
The TBI said 14-year-old Lavonya Lyons from Jackson, TN, was located shortly after the endangered child alert was issued.
The TBI did not provide any details on where Lyons was found.
UPDATE: Great news! Lavonya Lyons has been located. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/5WT1CxUhVR— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 7, 2021
