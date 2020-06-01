HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – An inmate, who escaped Hickman County Sheriffs on Monday morning, captured later on Monday.
Landon Charles Ragsdale was working with a litter crew in the area of North Tidwell and New Hope Road when authorities said he ran into the woods and did not return to sheriffs.
As of 4 p.m., the Hickman County Sheriff's Office said Ragsdale was captured.
Ragsdale was serving a violation of probation warrants. He was scheduled to be released on June 25.
