HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office have found a man who went missing.
Sheriff Chris Davis told News4 Charles Stirman's family members found him in a creek bed in the back area of his farm's property.
The Sheriff's Office previously said Stirman went missing from Clydeton Road in Waverly at 4 p.m. Thursday.
