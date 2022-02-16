HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office announced overnight they had located the two missing children out of Humphreys County.
HCSO said both children were found in Florida and were safe.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Children Alert for two missing siblings, 2-year-old Scarlett Tarpy and 1-year-old Adonis Goff, who were last seen on Monday.
The two kids were believed to be with their mother, Bella Tarpy of McEwen, who had been recently arrested on drug charges.
It is unknown if the children were with their mother at the time or if she is in custody.
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.