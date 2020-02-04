CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say 47-year-old Jennifer Heikes has been located and is safe.
Heikes was reported missing back in December 2019.
ORIGINAL STORY - Clarksville Police are searching for a missing homeless woman last heard from on Christmas Eve.
Investigators said 47-year-old Jennifer Heikes was reported missing to police on December 27. She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Family members contacted police and said the last time they had heard from her was through a text message on December 24.
Previous addresses in and out of state have turned up nothing, she is not known to have a vehicle or a phone.
If you have any information, call 911 or Detective Luebke, 931-648-0656, ext. 5645, the Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
