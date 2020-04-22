Dale Hill.jpeg
HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Hardin County man with dementia previously reported missing has been found safe, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department. 

The Sheriff's Department said Dale Anthony Hill left his home in Saltillo around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and had last been seen in Savannah at the Hardin County Bank Pickwick RD Branch.

Hill was last seen wearing a tan button up shirt, old blue jeans and an old white undershirt. He is driving a 2019 brown Jeep Cherokee with TN tag 5H69G8. He also has two dogs with him, one is black and the other is tan and white. 

 

