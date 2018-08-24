A 63-year-old Franklin man who had been missing since Thursday evening has been found, according to police.
Franklin Police said Joseph Eads was found on Friday shortly after a silver alert was issued. His family has been notified by police.
Eads had last been seen about 5 p.m. was last seen on foot near Murfreesboro Road and Carothers Parkway.
Police said Eads has dementia. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans and walks with a cane.
