FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old Franklin girl who had been missing has been found safe.
Franklin Police tweeted early Tuesday morning that Kenzie Trojan had been found safe.
UPDATE: Located Safe, thank you for helping us spread the word that brought Kenzie safely home. https://t.co/GpzGKTZUQD— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) April 16, 2019
Trojan had been last seen at her home in the Rogershire subdivision around 10 p.m. Saturday night. She may have been at CoolSprings Galleria on Sunday afternoon, but has not been seen or heard from since.
